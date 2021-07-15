A flood warning is in effect for Wildcat Creek at Scenic Drive until late Thursday.
The U.S. National Weather Service in Topeka issued the warning Thursday morning. Officials said the river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.7 feet late this morning. The weather service expects it fall below flood stage later Thursday.
The entity reported the creek rose to 11.1 feet at 10:15 a.m. Flood stage is 14 feet, officials said.
A flash flood watch is in effect for Riley County through Thursday evening as well.
Manhattan received rain showers early Thursday morning leading to flooding.