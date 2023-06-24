More than 170 people and 80 Model T vehicles participated in this year’s Model T Ford Club of America tour in Manhattan, showcasing the Flint Hills region.
The tour kicked off last Sunday at Midwest Dream Car Collection. Places like Fort Riley and Wamego were featured, and participants cruised roads along the Native Stone Scenic Byway.
The organizers, Stu and Tess Tomlinson of Paola, have spent 18 months preparing for this year’s tour. They chose Manhattan after one of their dogs, Huckleberry, needed cancer treatment at Kansas State University.
“We started bringing him up for treatment at Kansas State and I never thought he’d make it to tour,” Stu Tomlinson said. “But we loved it here so much that we thought we would make this our tour spot.”
This tour is a community of vintage car owners who own Model T Ford cars. This group does not include other kinds of vintage cars.
“The Model T was what put America on roads because back in the day, cars were for rich people,” Tomlinson said. “Then, (Ford) came along and wanted to build cars for the average person or average means, and get them on the road.”
The national tour visits a new place every year and people from all over the United States and Canada come to it. One participant, Don Lasater, of Lockwood, Missouri, travels to three of these kinds of tours a year.
“I normally don’t go where they just show, I go to tours,” Lasater said. “I like to drive.”
Ronald Bolser from Danville, Illinois, enjoys coming to places like Manhattan to meet new people and experience new things.
“The camaraderie of all the people is neat, and we get to travel and see new places,” Bolser said. “We probably would have never visited the Flint Hills if we hadn’t gone on this tour.”