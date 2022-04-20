Kansas State President Richard Myers speaks at his retirement ceremony in December. Myers, who officially retired in February, will serve as chairman of the BioThreat Advisory Board for NightHawk Biosciences, the parent company of Scorpion Biological Services.
Former K-State President Richard Myers is getting involved with the parent company of the biotech company building a $650 million facility near Manhattan.
Myers will serve as the chairman of the BioThreat Advisory Board for NightHawk Biosciences, which will be the new name of Heat Biologics, effective May 3.
The company made the announcement about Myers and the name change Tuesday during an event at the Purple Masque Theatre at K-State.
Myers said he’s looking forward to chairing the advisory board “to help defend the nation from biological threats.”
“We’re thrilled to have the NightHawk family locate to the Sunflower State,” he said.
On Monday, officials announced that Scorpion Biological Services will build a $650-million, 500,000-square-foot facility in Pottawatomie County at the northeast corner of Excel Road and U.S. Highway 24 near Manhattan.
Myers, who served as the 15th chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff from 2001 to 2005, retired from K-State in February after serving in the role since 2016.
Scorpion is a subsidiary of NightHawk, a publicly-traded company that develops biopharmaceutical drugs and therapies from discovery to manufacturing. The Manhattan facility would serve as the commercial-scale manufacturing arm of the company.
When the facility is completed, Scorpion plans to hire 500 people with an average salary of about $76,000.