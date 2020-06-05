After a social media movement in which black K-State students and alumni detailed discrimination and racism at the university, president Richard Myers on Friday morning vowed to lead action to end racism at K-State. But he offered few details on what that plan might include.
Following the lead of several other colleges in responding to the current Black Lives Matter and anti-police brutality protests, the K-State Black Student Union on Wednesday put out a call on social media for students and alumni to share their experiences with racism and discrimination while at the university using the hashtag #BlackAtKState.
The BSU’s post inspired hundreds of other posts from several members of the black K-State community, alleging that university staffers were either indifferent toward reports of racism or went out of their way to ignore alleged discrimination on campus. Other posts detailed discriminatory experiences with roommates, residential assistants or police.
Some of the posts specifically called out university leaders like Myers and chief diversity and inclusion officer Bryan Samuel, who allegedly told students they should be used to racism on campus.
In a statement shared Thursday evening, BSU president Cara Bruce defended Samuel, saying it is difficult to bring about necessary change while operating with limited institutional resources and support from other administrators. But she said that for black students, “tired of being tired is an understatement.”
“To be Black at K-State means to be the underdog that is consistently undermined but always comes out on top,” she wrote in the statement. “To be Black at K-State means that we have to work twice as hard just to be considered as the same level as our peers. To be Black at K-State means taking on the responsibility and burden of fighting to make K-State better for the next generation of Black students who come after us.”
In response, Myers said he and other administrators are listening closely to the students’ complaints and concerns, and he promised to take action. He said K-State will take steps to end racism at K-State, although he did not detail what those steps might be.
“I am listening and I hear you and acknowledge these experiences were hurtful and painful,” Myers said in the Friday video. “I appreciate your willingness to be candid and to share your experiences through #BlackAtKState. Everyone has a personal responsibility, in my view, to end racism. I promise to continue university efforts to provide a place where differences are celebrated and inclusion is valued. We will use these posts to prepare action steps to end racism at K-State.”