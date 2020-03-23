On the first day of a planned return to classes — albeit online and through other distance-learning methods — K-State president Richard Myers said Monday morning that now is the time to come together as a K-State family.
In the first of a daily series of videos centered around the hashtag #KStateStrong, Myers said the unprecedented situation would mean that K-State community members would not be able to meet in person, after the university last week decided to suspend in-person classes for the rest of the semester.
“We can become anxious where there’s a lot of uncertainty so we don’t know exactly what the future holds,” Myers said. “But we can’t let this physical separation create a disconnect from your K-State family. We’re all in this together.”
Myers then said that the coronavirus is something that all K-Staters should take seriously, “despite recent comments here in our community that this virus might have a nationality,” referring to media reports about the issue since the pandemic began. Last week, Riley County commissioner Marvin Rodriguez claimed that the Manhattan-area community was not at serious risk for coronavirus since it didn’t have as big a population of Chinese people as Italy.
“(The virus) does not discriminate,” Myers said, “and we have to remember that as we forward and take care of one another. Your K-State family is here for you, and we’re trying to do everything we can to ensure everyone feels connected to our family.”
Myers encouraged members of the K-State community to share their own photos or videos on social media with the hashtag #KStateStrong to showcase the strength of the K-State family. Myers, and other K-State leaders and community members, will feature in the daily video updates. University officials said the videos are intended to provide hope, leadership and a sense of community.
“This great university has been through many, many challenges,” he said. “It’ll go through many, many more. But I can guarantee you, in 2063, well still be here, educating students for our state, our nation and the world.”