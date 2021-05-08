Six people reported someone slashed the tires on their vehicles outside Beta Theta Pi fraternity on Sunday.
One of the vehicles also sustained a smashed windshield, according to a Riley County police report.
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 500 Sunset Ave. at about 6:02 p.m. Sunday, listing a 20-year-old woman, four 20-year-old men and a 21-year-old man as the victims. The total estimated loss with the case is $4,100.
Police have not made any arrests in connection with the incident, and ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.