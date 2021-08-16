Taylor Young is excited to start her first year at Kansas State University.
The freshman from McPherson, with help from her family, moved into Wefald Hall Sunday. Young, who plans to major in social work, said the mood on campus was “busy” as she carted her belongings into her new home.
“Everyone’s kind of crazy right now, rushing everywhere,” Young said.
Erica Hopwood, K-State digital media specialist and move-in coordinator, offered a less chaotic perspective. She said Sunday’s move-in went more smoothly compared to years past when cars would line campus streets as families tried to find parking spots and unload. She said as of three weeks ago, there were about 350 families scheduled to move in to residence halls Sunday and Monday.
“I think it’s probably gone up since then,” Hopwood said.
Typically, first-year students would move onto campus over the span of a weekend, but Hopwood said the university began using a staggered appointment-based move-in schedule last fall to help reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19. She said that process worked so well last year, the university used it again. Hopwood said a lot of students who are participating in K-State band camp moved in on Saturday, and more students will continue to trickle in over the course of the week.
Thai Lopez, Marlatt Hall residence assistant and senior English major, said she and other RAs took part in training last week to prepare them for a new school year with new students, and to update them on the university’s pandemic protocols.
Masks are required inside all campus buildings and at all events where physical distancing is not possible. Other COVID-19 mitigation tactics, such as improved air filtration systems in residence halls and hand sanitizer stations situated all over campus, are carrying over into the 2021-22 school year. Associate director of housing and dining services Nick Lander said university staffers are “trying to find the right blend” of health protocols as some aspects of campus life return to normal.
“Residence halls are having floor meetings again, so we have the same limitations about physical space, which I think will be helpful,” Lander said. “I think we’re all excited to hopefully get back to the way things were as much as we can, as far as building community.”
Lander said one of the biggest updates to coronavirus protocols includes free on-site COVID-19 testing for students moving in.
“They would need to test with Lafene Health Center staff, but they have the option also to provide a test from home, as long as it’s 72 hours or less from the time they’re set to move in,” Lander said. “They can also voluntarily provide their vaccination information, which would exempt them from the testing requirement.”
Lander said if a student tests positive for the virus, they are moved into an isolation space — usually an area of a residence hall with no other occupants — and then monitored for symptoms. Students who test positive and are asked to isolate have the option of returning home if feasible, otherwise Lander said they will be presented with some options for how to continue their college stay. Those who do stay are provided meals and other campus services.
Lopez was an RA when the university first moved to a hybrid learning mode last year. She said it was challenging to build a community with pandemic restrictions in place.
“I think, coming back now, everyone’s really excited and everyone’s just like, ‘This is going to be a better year than last year,’” Lopez said.
Lopez said all residence hall assistants are currently developing programs to “institute a really big community bonding experience” that was robbed from them in 2020.
“Our staff is stressing that we not only monitor our freshmen, but also our sophomores who had a very interesting first year last year,” Lopez said. “That’s something we’re going to be focusing on with them … ensuring they have the best first year possible.”
An update for this year at K-State is Your Wildcat Welcome, a week of free orientation events for first-year students and sophomores returning from the hybrid format last year. Vice provost for enrollment management Karen Goos said more than 2,400 students are signed up for welcoming events from Wednesday through Sunday. Events are split each day into themes focusing on areas of academic engagement, student wellbeing and community building. Your Wildcat Welcome events wrap up Sunday with a new student convocation and pep rally at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
Goos said the fall 2021 semester is “tracking to be the second highest retention rate in university history” as more students return to campus after a year of pandemic uncertainty. Goos said official enrollment figures won’t be tallied until next month, but “overall we expect to be down slightly.”
Goos said K-State saw a record number of freshmen applications and admittance, as well as the highest number of transfer applications and admissions “we have seen in over three years.” However, she said she does anticipate a “small decline” in this year’s freshmen class.
“We are seeing lower enrollment rates in freshmen that were not able to visit campus,” Goos said. “We do anticipate seeing an increase in our new transfer population, and readmitted students who stopped out during the pandemic.”
Goos said this past summer saw the number of in-person campus visits “more than double” compared to the fall 2019 summer visit schedule. She said campus tours are “an important part of the recruitment process that has been missing over the last 18 months.”
First-year freshman Tiffany Lee is in the early entry program for the College of Veterinary Medicine. Lee, who is from Pensacola, Florida, said the campus “felt kind of like home” and had a “good atmosphere” when she visited earlier this summer.
“It was one of the factors, not necessarily the main one, but it was important for me,” Lee said. “You have to be here on your own without family, so as long as it feels like you have a community that will help you, it’ll still feel like home when you’re by yourself.”
Lee said moving in to Haymaker Hall felt “pretty easy and pretty safe at the same time.” She said she is not concerned about the coronavirus because of the protocols in place on campus.
“I’m pretty excited,” Lee said. “I’m glad we get the chance to start in-person, even with everything still going on.”
Young said there’s one thing in particular she’s both excited and nervous about.
“Being on my own,” Young said.