State wildlife officials have confirmed that a mountain lion was prowling through Riley County overnight one time last month.
Corey Alderson, a biologist with the state Department of Wildlife and Parks, said Tuesday that he could confirm the location of the big cat, north of Tuttle Creek lake in the Swede Creek area. The mountain lion showed up on a motion-activated camera near a deer feeder on land owned by Greg Gilman of Manhattan on Dec. 19, at 2:45 a.m. The Mercury reported that sighting Dec. 31; at that time state officials said they presumed it to be valid but that they were working on an official confirmation.
The state documented the presence of one mountain lion on Fort Riley in 2016, but there have been no other confirmed sightings in this area previously. The state had documented no mountain lions in Kansas for a century, prior to 2007.
Alderson said he thinks the local sighting was of a juvenile male, passing through.