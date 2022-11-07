Motorcyclists gathered around Bill Snyder Family Stadium for Harley Day Saturday afternoon before the Texas and Kansas State game.
Harley Day is a pre-game tradition held annually where around 100 Harley motorcycles ride around the K-State football field right before kickoff, pumping up the crowd for the game.
Manhattan’s Christian Motorcyclists Association, also known as the Gospel Circuit Riders, is a group that joins in on Harley Day along with other solo riders.
K-State celebrities riding in on motorcycles included President Richard Linton and his wife, Sally Linton. Willie the Wildcat also was a part of it, helping lead all the motorcyclists.
“It’s a lot of fun, we like to make noise and get the crowd going, get the ‘Cats going,” David Pearson said.
This was Pearson’s second time participating in Harley Day. Pearson drove his Harley Davidson Ultra Classic, also known as a “bagger.”
“I’ve been into motorcycles for over 30 years,” Pearson said. “I got my first Harley in 1991.”
Tony Lazarus, chaplain of the Christian Motorcycle Association, has been a part of Harley Day for the past three years. As chaplain, Lazarus makes sure everything is in order within the club and fulfilling spiritual needs.
Lazarus on Saturday showed his collection of K-State Harley Day pins, which participants receive each year.
“I didn’t bring my trike today because my ankle is not up to it,” Lazarus said.
Before the game, people lined up their motorcycles on the northeast end of the parking lot for fans to look at them and take pictures of the two- and three-wheel vehicles.
Chris Cordell and his wife, Carrie, have been season ticket holders for 30 years and attended their first Harley Day this past weekend.
Chris mentioned how he bought his first Harley motorcycle as soon as his kids graduated from K-State.
“I think it’s kind of cool,” Chris said. “It’s bringing in a little bit different group of people that maybe doesn’t attend all the time. I’m meeting people that haven’t come to a lot of the games.”