A 73-year-old Pennsylvania man suffered injuries after crashing his motorcycle Tuesday morning on I-70.
The single-vehicle accident occurred at 7:53 a.m. Tuesday on I-70 at milemarker 318, five miles east of the Manhattan exit.
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Robert John Nemcik of Marienville, Pennsylvania, was traveling east when his 2008 Honda motorcycle left the road and traveled into the center median. He was “partially ejected” and came to rest on the motorcycle.
Emergency responders transported Nemcik to Stormont Vail Hospital for a suspected minor injury. Nemcik wore a helmet, according to the report.