After the Manhattan-Ogden school district switched to continuous learning because of the pandemic, teachers and staff stayed in two-way communication with the vast majority of students, district officials said.
Out of approximately 6,500 students, the district was able to contact and promote continuous learning with all but about 60 students.
“I would say it was a team effort and something our licensed staff took very seriously in continuing to contact our families throughout the process,” assistant superintendent Eric Reid said. “It took time during different times of day to talk when it was best for our families. I’m proud of the effort put in by our staff to make the contacts they did. It was not an easy task.”
But those same families largely said that the district’s continuous learning plan did not meet students’ instructional needs, according to a district survey of families. In a letter to families and staff, superintendent Marvin Wade acknowledged the rushed spring education plan’s shortcomings while promising that with the benefit of more time to plan, the district will provide a better experience in the fall.
“USD 383 is determined to rectify this shortcoming, regardless of the circumstances we may all face when school resumes in August,” he said.
District officials are awaiting guidance from the Kansas Department of Education, which is preparing reopening guidelines for the state’s school districts.
The department’s guidelines, which are set to come out in mid-July, will allow individual districts to tweak reopening plans to their communities.
In a presentation to the Kansas Board of Education in early June, state education commissioner Randy Watson said districts needed to “forget continuous learning,” which was a stopgap learning model, and start rethinking how to deliver education in a world still gripping with the pandemic.