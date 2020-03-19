The Morris County Public Health Department on Wednesday confirmed two positive tests for COVID-19 (coronavirus).
Officials said the two people visited several locations in Council Grove while symptomatic:
- Watts Coffee on March 12 and 13 in the morning
- Ray’s Apple Market on March 12 at mid morning
- Life Center on March 13 in the morning
- Twin Lakes Liquor Store on March 13 at mid afternoon
- Ad Astra Restaurant on March 13 at 6:30 p.m.
Officials advised that anyone who may have been at the same location and time and are symptomatic should call their health care provider.
As of noon Thursday, the state had 34 positive cases and one death, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
There are no confirmed cases in Riley County.