More than 100 people participated in the annual Little Apple Paddle on Saturday in the River Pond at Tuttle Creek State Park. Below right, volunteers load up kayaks in a horse trailer following the conclusion of the event. Go to themercury.com for more photos.
Ben Claar, center, joins his children, from left, Joel, 13, Simon, 8, Melody, 15, Willow, 11, and James, 18, as they ride in canoes on Saturday at Tuttle Creek State Park.
Staff photo by Lewis Marien
Staff photos by Lewis Marien
Volunteers load up kayaks in a horse trailer following the conclusion of the annual Little Apple Paddle on Saturday in the River Pond at Tuttle Creek State Park.
Staff photo by Lewis Marien
A pair of kayakers stop for a selfie Saturday while participating in the annual Little Apple Paddle at the River Pond in Tuttle Creek State Park.
A sunny summer morning brought families and people of all ages to Tuttle Creek River Pond Saturday.
Little Apple Paddle participants took a lap around the River Pond area together in canoes and kayas Saturday morning. Participant Ben Claar said he appreciated having an event his whole family could do together.
“I appreciate that it’s a good family event,” Claar said. “Everyone had fun. It’s hard to find stuff for all ages.”
The event is typically held on the Kansas River, but moved to Tuttle Creek State Park for safety reasons, said Paige Harman with the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism. Little Apple Paddle is organized by the Department of Wildlife, City of Manhattan Parks and Recreation and the Convention and Vistors Bureau. Boaters started entering the water around 9 a.m. and the last got out of the water around 11 a.m. Harman said around 115 to 120 people participated in the paddle this year.
Ben Claar brought his five children to the event for the first time, joining his brother and his family. Claar said his brother had taken part last year while visiting from North Carolina and suggested the two families go together this year. Claar said the kids enjoyed trying to race their boats.
His daughter Melody, 15, said it was a fun experience to have with her cousins. She said they hadn’t been looking forward to it but ended up having a good time.
“Once we started it was grins everywhere,” Melody said.
Joel Claar, 13, said his favorite part was when he and others in nearby canoes and kayaks held hands to join their boats and moved through the water in a group. He said doing being on the water was fun but that he was glad for the shorter route on the River Pond.
“It was a little longer than I would’ve liked but just like 10 minutes,” Joel said.
Harman said the event encourages people to learn while also providing some resources and education.
“It gets people to learn to kayak and do it in a safe manner,” she said.
Harman said one of the reasons they continue to do the event is for people who are new to paddling. Doing it in a group provides some safety and comfort, she said.
“It helps build confidence for people doing it for the first time, they’re learning how to use everything,” Harman said. “And there are people cheering them on and helping them out.”