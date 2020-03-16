Riley County and the Riley County Police Department have announced measures they are taking in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
Riley County offices will close all buildings, including Pottorf Hall, to outside organizations and groups for meetings until the end of April. Offices will still be open for business, but scheduled meetings of non-county groups during that time are canceled. The spaces will remain available for emergency services, including a blood drive by the American Red Cross scheduled next week at Pottorf Hall.
The Riley County Police Department suspended citizen ride-alongs, Law Enforcement Center tours and speaking engagements with large groups. Officers will maintain a six-foot distance between themselves and members of the public and limit unnecessary physical contact.
The department will evaluate on a case-by-case basis if an officer can respond to a call by phone rather than in person.
Dispatchers may use the Emerging Infectious Disease Surveillance Tool to determine an emergency worker’s protocol if responding to someone who is sick.
At the Riley County Jail, volunteer services are suspended. Routine inmate visitation is also suspended, but the department reduced rates for its video visitation service to 25 cents a minute. Legal counsel will still be allowed into the jail unless they are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.
“We are in uncharted territory,” RCPD director Dennis Butler said in a statement. “I intend to take reasonable precautions that are consistent with recommendations from the local, state, and national health experts. These steps are necessary to maintain a healthy workforce so we can continue to ensure the delivery of law enforcement services to the citizens of Riley County.”
- On Fort Riley, child development centers will be open to essential personnel only and all child and youth programs are temporarily canceled. Spare Time Entertainment and Warrior Zone are both also closed, as are all pools and gyms.
Cleaning teams will inspect and clean common areas and there will be mandatory hand washing stations installed throughout Fort Riley.
- AMC Theaters will limit attendance at all screenings, including Manhattan’s theater, to 50 people. In any theaters smaller than 100 seats, the company said it wouldn’t fill them more than half.