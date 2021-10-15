Officials this week released more details in the killing of a 27-year-old Manhattan woman. The Mercury obtained the arrest affidavit, a public record, through Riley County District Court.
Kamahl Bobian, 27, of Manhattan is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Shanell Bobian, 27, of Manhattan, and violation of a protection order.
It appears from the public record that Shanell Bobian’s body had been dragged from the house on 12th Street in Manhattan. Her body was found in Pottawatomie County. The affidavit, which was heavily redacted, did not say how she was killed.
The alleged incident happened shortly before 6 a.m. on Sept. 25 at 417 S. 12th St. Two police officers responded to the address and entered the residence to “check the welfare of the occupants.”
Officers indicated that “the bedroom to the right of the front door had a significant amount of what appeared to be pooled blood on the floor,” according to the document.
Officers noticed a blood trail from the front of the house to the street that appeared to have been caused by a pulling or dragging motion. Shortly after the incident an “attempt to locate” alert was issued to other law enforcement, Kamahl bobian was located on Interstate Highway 70 in Topeka walking away from a Blue 2007 Chevrolet Uplander, which was involved in an accident.
During an interview with Kamahl Bobian, a citizen approached law enforcement officers to tell them of suspicious activity or tresspass in the 5400 block of Moody Road in Pottawatomie County. When officers responded to the scene they found the body of a woman identified as Shanell Bobian.
Kamahl Bobian acknowledged he was married and has two children with Shanell Bobian. Kamahl is held on $1 million bond.