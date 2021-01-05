U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran announced Tuesday that he will vote to certify the Electoral College’s vote to make Joe Biden the next president.
Moran, a Republican with a home in Manhattan, told The Mercury in a written statement that his decision came down to upholding the Constitution. “The Constitution clearly limits the role of Congress with respect to presidential elections to the counting of electoral votes that have been certified by the states,” he said. The full text of his statement is published below.
Moran’s position is at odds with incoming Sen. Roger Marshall, who has said he will vote Wednesday to attempt to overturn the Electoral College result. Marshall and a group of other senators plan to request an “emergency audit” of the voting in battleground states.
Moran said he supported Donald Trump’s right to challenge election results in the courts, but that the “judgements were clear” in those cases that there was insufficient evidence to overturn the election.
Moran, a member of the Senate since 2011, has announced that he’s running for re-election in 2022.
Moran’s statement:
I am a conservative Republican. Therefore, I must strictly adhere to the United States Constitution. The Constitution clearly limits the role of Congress with respect to presidential elections to the counting of electoral votes that have been certified by the states. The states, consistent with the principles of federalism and a limited national government, possess the sole authority to determine and submit their electors. To vote to reject these state-certified electoral votes would be to act outside the bounds of the Constitution, which I will not do.
President Trump had every right under the Constitution to challenge the results of the election in the courts, and I publicly supported his right to do so given the allegations and reports of irregularities and fraud. But in every instance, the judgments were clear, and no judge or Supreme Court justice — including those appointed by President Trump — determined there was evidence sufficient to change the results of the election.
Support of the institutions and legal processes established in the Constitution by those who founded this exceptional American Republic are necessary to preserve our most cherished American values. Voting to object to the electoral process without a constitutional basis to do so may be expedient and lead to short-term political benefits for some, but would risk undermining our democracy — which is built upon the rule of law and separation of powers. No victory for one’s cause today can be worth what we would lose tomorrow.