Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran plans to seek reelection in 2022.
Moran spokesman Tom Brandt confirmed the two-term Republican senator’s intent Wednesday, two days after tweeting that Moran planned to run again.
The 66-year-old Moran, who lives in Manhattan, has faced questions about whether he’d seek to unseat Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly in two years or even retire.
He hasn’t yet spoken publicly on the subject.
Moran was first elected to the Senate in 2010 after serving 14 years representing the 1st Congressional District of western and central Kansas.
His campaign fund had more than $2.4 million in cash at the end of September.
Moran on Sunday watched the launch of SpaceX from Cape Canaveral in Florida.
He said Sunday the launch is an important opportunity for the future of aviation in Kansas.
“This setting tonight also gives me the opportunity to give me the chance to talk to the commanding general of the U.S. Space Command and the Secretary of the Air Force in which we will continue to promote Kansas as a place in which they should be doing business,” Moran said.