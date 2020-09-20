Republican Sen. Jerry Moran has said he supports GOP leaders’ intention to hold a vote this year on a successor for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, but the decision by Kansas’ other senator, Republican Pat Roberts, may be especially significant.
Meanwhile the candidates for Roberts’ job gave opinions during a debate Saturday that fell predictably along party lines.
Ginsburg, a liberal icon and the second woman ever appointed to the nation’s high court, died Friday at age 87 after a battle with cancer.
Moran, Roberts and many other politicians gave condolences on her passing. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also announced his intention to hold a vote on President Donald Trump’s nominee.
“Justice Ginsburg was a trailblazer, tackling each challenge with passion, dedication and extraordinary intellect. She served her country with honor and had an historic impact on the court and the nation. Robba and I are praying for her family,” Moran said in a statement.
Moran’s spokesman later confirmed that Moran “agrees with Leader McConnell’s decision.” Moran opposed hearings for Merrick Garland in 2016 after he faced pressure from conservative groups.
Roberts praised Ginsburg’s service in a statement, but his office declined to comment Friday on whether a vote on Ginsburg should take place this year.
Politico wrote that its editors are “keeping a close eye” on Roberts, who is retiring this year.
They called him and another soon-to-retire senator, Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., the “institutionalists.”
The magazine pointed out that, “They’re viewed as pragmatic institutionalists, and the timing of the Supreme Court vacancy means they won’t have to worry about a bombastic tweet from the president hurting their political future.”
U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., and Barbara Bollier, the Democrat running against him, spoke about the vote during the annual Kansas State Fair debate, which this year was virtual.
Marshall said the situation is completely different from 2016, when a Republican majority in the Senate refused to consider Democratic President Barack Obama’s nominee to replace Justice Antonin Scalia, who died in February of the election year.
The difference now, Marshall said, is Republicans control both the presidency and the Senate.
Republicans, Marshall said, “were elected to do just this.”
“Look, America elected a Republican president and a Republican Senate for just this time,” Marshall said.
“This is our time to keep our promise and to move forward with one of the folks that President Trump has on a list. This is an important time in history, one we can’t get wrong. That’s why the stakes for this election are so high.”
Bollier said the confirmation of a Supreme Court justice is one of the Senate’s most notable responsibilities, and one that shouldn’t be politicized.
“Kansans should make their voices heard,” she said. “And the leaders of Kansas that are elected in November are who should be voting and deciding, confirming who will be filling our vacancy on the Supreme Court. I believe that the Senate has plenty to do in the meantime — they need to pass additional relief and funding for Americans struggling with this very, very difficult pandemic.”