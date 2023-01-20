U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., talks with USDA-ARS Center for Grain and Animal Health Research director Jim Campbell in the instrumentation lab during Moran’s visit Wednesday to the center in Manhattan.
U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., and food technologist Theresa Sutton listen to hard winter wheat quality lab director Brad Seabourn in the bake lab during Moran's visit Wednesday to the USDA-ARS Center for Grain and Animal Health Research in Manhattan.
U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas, said a recent tour of a local agricultural facility reminded him of the importance of research.
“Agricultural research becomes even more important in the time in which there’s so much hunger around the world,” Moran said. “Producing food, producing it in an efficient and cost-effective way, providing abundance, it’s certainly how we earn a living in Kansas.”
Moran on Wednesday afternoon toured the Center for Grain and Animal Health Research at 1515 College Ave. The center is operated by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service (ARS).
“This was a valuable visit to me,” Moran said. “I’m an appropriator for the Department of Agriculture for agricultural programs that include research. What the circumstances are here help me do my job as we prioritize how money gets spent.”
Jim Campbell, director of the USDA Center for Grain and Animal Health Research, said there have been ARS scientists in Manhattan since 1919.
“They were originally housed on K-State campus, and in 1971 this building was built and all the ARS people consolidated into this building,” Campbell said.
According to its website, the center’s purpose is to conduct innovative research and develop new technologies to solve problems in animal diseases and in the production, storage, and utilization of grain to ensure a safe, abundant, and high-quality food supply. There are currently four research units with the research falling under five USDA ARS national programs.
“Agricultural research is hugely important in Kansas,” Moran said. “It helps you determine what crops are grown, what pesticides and chemicals are applied in agriculture, and how we preserve agriculture and the products that it produces for the consumer.”
Moran said one of the main priorities for K-State President Richard Linton is to replace the university’s agronomy building and increase the opportunities that exist in Manhattan for agricultural research.
“We want to be helpful to him, and we want to make certain that K-State is and remains the premiere agricultural research institution in a lot of fields,” Moran said. “This was an opportunity for me to lay the groundwork for more conversations with ARS leadership in the nation’s capital.”
Moran said there is an importance in the ability to produce food.
“In the longer run, what happens at a research facility like this, is it continues to do the things necessary for food to be affordable, even to the consumer in the United States,” Moran said.