The Senate on Tuesday passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, but it didn't have the support of Kansas' senators.
U.S. Sens. Roger Marshall and Jerry Moran voted against the bill that the Senate passed 69-30. The bill contains money to modernize various aspects of the country's infrastructure including roads, bridges, railways, airports, internet and electric vehicle charging stations.
The Republican senators both cited the amount of money being spent as the reason for their opposition. Nineteen of their fellow Republicans voted for the bill including Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.
Moran served on the bipartisan group of 11 Republicans and 11 Democrats that worked on the plan.
When speaking at a virtual meeting for a Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce program last month, Moran said he thought the process was "working reasonably well," and he believed everyone was committed to getting a result.
However, on Monday, Moran said the bill didn't meet his criteria required to support the final product.
"My top priority was the bill must be paid for and, therefore, not raise the national debt," he said in a written statement. "However, the new spending in the final bill adds a quarter of a trillion dollars to the national debt."
Moran said he also hoped the bipartisan bill would dissuade Democrats from pursuing a $3.5 trillion spending plan. This bill, deemed a "human infrastructure" plan by the Biden administration, would include money for universal prekindergarten, expanded Medicare coverage, tuition-free community college and various climate initiatives.
"Too much spending, too much debt and too much inflation," Moran said.
After voting Tuesday, Marshall said Congress needs to find a way to pay for a infrastructure bill "that does not involve robbing our seniors or continuing to mortgage our grandchildren's future." He said the country is approaching $30 trillion in debt.
"This legislation is a gateway to Democrats' multi-trillion dollar socialist spending bill that will raise our taxes, increase burdensome federal mandates, and continue to drive up the cost of everyday goods and services," he said in a written statement. "We must stop this pattern of wasteful spending that saddles future generations with crippling debt."
The Senate's approval sends the bill to the House, but House speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, said she wouldn't move to vote on the infrastructure bill without the Senate also passing the $3.5 trillion spending bill.