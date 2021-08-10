The U.S. Senate has passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill and $3.5 trillion budget bill without the support of Kansas’ senators Roger Marshall and Jerry Moran.
After a bipartisan 69-30 vote on the infrastructure bill Tuesday, the Senate passed the spending bill early Wednesday morning with a 50-49 vote. That vote fell along party lines with all Republicans voting against the bill except for Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota, who was absent.
Sen. Jerry Moran, who served on the bipartisan negotiation team for the infrastructure bill, and Sen. Roger Marshall cited the amount of money being spent as the reason for their opposition to both bills.
“The unsustainable spending policies put forth by this administration are irresponsible and will do nothing but crush economic recovery, unleash runaway inflation, and destroy the futures of our children and grandchildren,” Marshall said Wednesday in a written statement.
The infrastructure bill contains money to modernize various aspects of the country’s infrastructure including roads, bridges, railways, airports, internet and electric vehicle charging stations. Nineteen Republicans voted for the bill including Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.
When speaking at a virtual meeting for a Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce program last month, Moran said he thought the bill’s development process was “working reasonably well,” and he believed everyone was committed to getting a result.
However, on Monday, Moran said the bill didn’t meet his criteria required to support the final product.
“My top priority was the bill must be paid for and, therefore, not raise the national debt,” he said in a written statement. “However, the new spending in the final bill adds a quarter of a trillion dollars to the national debt.”
Moran said he also hoped the bipartisan bill would dissuade Democrats from pursuing the $3.5 trillion spending plan, which the Senate would later pass. This bill, deemed a “human infrastructure” plan by the Biden administration, would include money for universal prekindergarten, expanded Medicare coverage, tuition-free community college and various climate initiatives.
“Too much spending, too much debt and too much inflation,” Moran said.
After the budget bill vote, Marshall called it the Democrats’ “tax and spend bill from hell.”
Both bills have been sent to the House.