U.S. Sens. Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall praised Friday’s Supreme Court decision to overturn constitutional protections for abortions.
The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that states have the right to ban abortions, overturning Roe v. Wade, which had been in place for nearly 50 years.
The Kansas Republicans released statements in the aftermath.
Moran quoted Justice Samuel Alito, who stated, “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to he people’s elected representatives.”
“With this ruling, the American people will again have the opportunity to make their voices heard through their representatives and the legislative process,” he said. “This historic decision will now allow legislatures, accountable to the citizens who elected them, to take action to pass laws that protect children in the womb and support their mothers.”
In a statement, Marshall mentioned his experience delivering more than 5,000 babies as an OBGYN as the reason why he supported the decision.
“Because of these wonderful moments and experiences, I believe life begins at conception,” he said. “In fact, this is why today’s historic decision signals a new beginning for millions of unborn American children. … Hopefully, today begins healing the wounds the pro-abortion agenda ripped open on American society almost 50 years ago.”
The court made the decision in relation to Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a case centered on a Mississippi law that bans most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, a standard that violated Roe v. Wade.
Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt also praised the decision, calling the number of abortions in Kansas as “distressing.”
“I prefer a future with less abortion, not more,” he said in a written statement.
Schmidt also advocated for voting yes on the so-called Value Them Both amendment during the Aug. 2 primary election. If approved, the amendment would change the state constitution to say Kansas isn’t required to provide the right to abortion or public funding for abortions.
A “no” vote on the measure would mean keeping abortion as a constitutional right in Kansas.
“Today’s decision means the power and responsibility to decide the important and difficult questions involving regulation of abortion have been returned to the people instead of federal judges,” he said.
U.S. Rep. Tracey Mann, a Republican who represents Manhattan in Kansas' 1st Congressional District, said he encouraged everyone to educate themselves on the issue before voting on Aug. 2. He also praised advocates for pushing back against "the evil of abortion and the radical left."
"Today is a day to celebrate," he said. "Today is a day of answered prayers. Today, the Supreme Court rectified a wrong that has plagued our country and resulted in the deaths of millions. May America’s heart and soul be transformed by this ruling."