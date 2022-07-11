U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., on Monday announced $440,000 in federal funding to buy a new Hazardous Evidence Response Team (HERT) vehicle for the Riley County Police Department.
Moran spoke at the department headquarters Monday morning to make the announcement. Moran in on the Senate Appropriations Committee and is chairman of its Subcommittee on Defense.
He said in the time following the public cries to defund the police, “it was important to provide additional resources for law enforcement and did so in a way that would be helpful not only to our law enforcement officers but also to the public that they serve,” he said.
“Currently our HERT shares a vehicle with our CSI team, which creates a lot of extra work for team members when they get called in to take their highly sensitive equipment and load it into the CSI vehicle and respond out to a scene,” RCPD director Kurt Moldrup said.
“It will also allow them to store their equipment in one, safe, secure, climate-controlled vehicle and reduce the amount of time to respond to scenes,” he said.
“Anytime you have to load and unload equipment, the risk of breakage is high.”
HERT team leader St. Dustin Weiszbrod said Riley County has the only local-level hazmat team in the state of Kansas.
“We do crime scene investigation and evidence collection at scenes involving hazards such as chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear materials,” he said. “On behalf of our team members, thank you Sen. Moran for securing this funding for our vehicle.”
Weiszbrod acknowledged that the presence of the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility, a federal animal disease lab soon to open on the north end of the K-State campus, and related industries are part of the reason for the hazmat team.
“That’s certainly an interest of ours, not only in the hazardous evidence realm, but also in the biological realm,” he said.
Moran, who lives in Manhattan with his family, thanked local law enforcement officers and Riley County police for their work.
“If we can find those federal resources — incidentally money that was going to be spent someplace anyway — if we can find that and direct it here to useful causes, we also help protect the taxpayers for increasing costs related to taxes,” he said.