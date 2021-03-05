K-State Athletics Department’s credit rating has fallen.
Moody’s Investors Service, an independent credit rating agency, on Wednesday changed the outlook on $18.8 million of proposed revenue bonds from stable to negative (A1) amid a $25 million drop in revenue during the last fiscal year. It also affirmed a negative rating on about $58 million in outstanding revenue bonds.
Moody’s said the action is driven by ongoing pandemic-related business disruption, “which will result in significant revenue declines and material operating performance contraction for fiscal 2021,” the report reads. “While management continues to take actions to adjust expenses, the magnitude of reductions will be insufficient to fully offset the decline in non-capital revenue of an estimated $25 million for fiscal 2021,” the ration action reads.
The $18.8 million is for taxable Athletic Facilities Refunding Revenue Bonds, to be issued by the Kansas Development Finance Authority.
Proceeds from the proposed Series 2021C bonds will be used to refund the majority of the serial maturities associated with previous bonds to provide for near-term budget relief. Under the proposed structure, annual debt service payments for fiscal 2022 to fiscal 2025 will be about $2.8 million, which is $3 million lower per year compared to the current schedule.
In Moody’s investment grade system, Aaa is the highest, then Aa 1, 2 and 3, and then A 1, 2 and 3. The lowest is C. B and C ratings usually are considered bad investments. Ratings can affect future interest rates.
Factors that could improve the credit rating, according to Moody’s, are outsized grown in financial reserves and liquidity, and improvement in operating performance and debt service coverage.
The report also said K-State Athletics’ strong connection to Kansas State University, which is rated Aa3, and its strong brand work in its favor. Financially, K-State Athletics operates as a separate, not-for-profit entity, but it is also a department of the university and is subject to the university’s regulations.
K-State Athletics in the last three years has been working on an initiative to build $105 million in facility enhancements, including a $25 million indoor football practice facility.
Moody’s provides international financial research on bonds issued by commercial and government entities.