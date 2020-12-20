After an internal search, K-State President Richard Myers has appointed Beth Montelone, the university’s senior associate vice president for research, to the post of interim vice president for research.
Montelone’s appointment takes effect Jan. 3, 2021. Peter Dorhout, current vice president for research, is leaving K-State to become Iowa State University’s vice president for research in January.
“A longtime researcher and administrator, Dr. Montelone has extensive knowledge of K-State’s research enterprise and is ready to step in and guide the university’s research efforts while a national search is conducted to find our next vice president for research,” Myers said.
In her new role, Montelone will be responsible for encouraging and facilitating the integration and enhancement of research and scholarly work activities across the university’s colleges and multiple research centers and will lead university-wide strategic research growth activities.
Montelone has served as senior associate vice president for research since 2017 and is responsible for operations and staff of the Office of Research Development.
Before joining the Office of the Vice President for Research, Montelone served as associate dean for research for the college of arts and sciences from 2004 to 2016 and was interim research director at the Biosecurity Research Institute from 2008-2011.
A professor of biology, Montelone joined K-State in 1988. She is a member of the graduate faculty in the biology, genetics and Master of Public Health programs.