Fire officials declared a mobile home a “complete loss” after a fire in east Manhattan Thursday afternoon.
Area fire departments responded to a report of a structure fire at 8500 Highway 24 at 5:35 p.m.
Upon arrival, crews found the mobile home fully involved in flames. The sole occupant of the home, the man who reported the incident, had already exited the structure before emergency responders arrived.
While firefighters contended with the cold temperatures, they were able to contain the blaze in about an hour.
“We didn’t have any truck operation issues, but obviously (our crews) were freezing up,” said Alex Kinderknecht, assistant fire supervisor with Pottawatomie County Fire. “Otherwise everything else went smoothly.”
Officials did not report any injuries from the incident, but Kinderknecht said Pottawatomie County EMS assessed the resident on scene and kept him warm. The man stayed with family for the night, he said.
Investigators on Friday were still trying to determine how the fire started.
County records list the property owner as Leisure Storage of Manhattan.
Manhattan Fire Department, Blue Township Fire Department and Pottawatomie County Consolidated Fire District of St. George also responded to the incident.