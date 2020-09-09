Officials did not report any injuries in a fire at a rural Riley County mobile home Saturday.
According to Riley County Fire officials, firefighters responded to 6320 N. 52nd St. Lot No. 3, northwest of Manhattan, to a report of a partially-involved mobile home fire just after 5 p.m. Firefighters contained the blaze within 45 minutes, but the mobile home was deemed a total loss.
Investigators could not determine a cause for the fire because of the extensive damage, estimated at $45,000, but they said they believe it started at or near the outdoor porch area.
More than 24 volunteer firefighters responded to the incident. Riley County EMS took two firefighters to the hospital for “precautionary reasons,” but their injuries were not life-threatening.
The property owners are listed as Brianna Engle and John Weers.