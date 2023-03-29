A Junction City man who went missing has been found in Georgia, according to Junction City police, but his family said it took going to the media to get help from police.
Family members of Roberto Junior Familia, 24, an inactive U.S. Army National Guard member, contacted The Manhattan Mercury and other outlets on Tuesday saying that they hadn’t heard from Familia since March 21.
The Junction City Police Department on Wednesday announced they located Familia in jail in Crisp County Georgia.
“Mr. Familia is safe and unharmed and is no longer considered a missing person,” JCPD said in a statement.
Familia’s immediate family members live in Florida and New York, and when they tried to file a missing person report in Junction City, they were denied because they are outside the department’s jurisdiction. JCPD requires missing person reports to be filed in person.
Familia’s mother on Tuesday was making her way to Kansas to file a report. Other family members, meanwhile, were contacting media outlets for help.
It took a message from Familia’s cousin, Madeline Familia, to Junction City Mayor Pat Landes to make the missing person report happen. Madeline Familia said the family was especially concerned because Roberto Familia has post-traumatic stress disorder and depression. They said when they last heard from him, he used distressing language and showed signs of paranoia. They said those conditions should have qualified him as a critical missing person.
Several outlets including the Kansas City Star reported on the incident.
Police tracked Roberto Familia’s car’s license plates to Georgia. He had been pulled over in Kentucky but fled the scene.
“My biggest concern is when we spoke with the Junction City Police Department, why weren’t we able to find out he was in Georgia? Why was there no information? It took so much for us to find him.”
Riley County Police Department does not require people to make missing person reports in person, spokesman Aaron Wintermote said.
She said she’s also concerned he isn’t getting the mental care he needs while detained. She said he has nine charges, mostly related to the car chase, which she believes was the result of paranoia.
“He suffers from a mental illness at this point,” she said. “It’s like, why did it have to go through the press to get him into a missing person report? Luckily, it wasn’t as bad as it could have been.”