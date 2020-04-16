A Manhattan man who had been reported missing was found dead in Wildcat Creek Saturday. Police said there is no indication of foul play.
Riley County police identified the man as Robert Weixelman, 39. An autopsy performed Monday indicated it was Weixelman, but police didn't confirm his identity until Thursday.
Weixelman's family had last seen him on Feb. 21.
Officers responded to the 1100 block of Temple Lane at 3:20 p.m. Saturday when someone canoeing in the creek reported what appeared to be a body in the water. The Manhattan Fire Department's rescue team helped in recovering the body.