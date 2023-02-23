Anthony Middle School assistant principal and athletic director Brad Kelly said he believes “some higher power” had a hand in the outcome of the Feb. 14 basketball game against Emporia Middle School.

It was the first game following the unexpected death of longtime AMS science teacher and assistant basketball coach Kent Dick. A native of Buhler, Dick taught biology, chemistry and physical science in the Manhattan-Ogden school district for 35 years. He died Feb. 10 at age 61 in Harris, Mo.