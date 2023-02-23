Members of the Anthony Middle School seventh-grade boys’ basketball team, with coach Mitch Lumley, run a play during practice Feb. 16 at Anthony Recreation Center in Manhattan. Kent Dick, an assistant coach for the team and science teacher at AMS, died Feb. 10.
Brad Kelly is athletic director and an assistant principal at Anthony Middle School. “There’s definitely going to be a void across our whole school for the remainder of the year,” Kelly said about the loss of longtime AMS science teacher and assistant basketball coach Kent Dick.
Anthony Middle School assistant principal and athletic director Brad Kelly said he believes “some higher power” had a hand in the outcome of the Feb. 14 basketball game against Emporia Middle School.
It was the first game following the unexpected death of longtime AMS science teacher and assistant basketball coach Kent Dick. A native of Buhler, Dick taught biology, chemistry and physical science in the Manhattan-Ogden school district for 35 years. He died Feb. 10 at age 61 in Harris, Mo.
Dick was honored before the Anthony Middle School 7th-grade basketball game against Emporia with a 35-second moment of silence. A t-shirt commemorating Dick was draped over an empty chair — the one he usually sat in — positioned along the sideline for the duration of the game. The Star-Spangled Banner is not usually sung prior to the start of a middle school basketball game, but Kelly said school officials decided to have a singer perform the national anthem to give the team some time to “refocus and get ready to go.”
Later that evening, AMS 7th-graders won their game by a score of 35-28.
“I don’t know if our 7th-graders had scored right at 35 at any point during the season,” Kelly said. “It’s always been above that or maybe a little bit below. But for it to end on 35, that was… I don’t know. I don’t even have words to explain it, just that there was definitely some force or power in the gym that night. That was pretty cool.”
AMS 7th-grader Charlie Haney said the Feb. 14 game was a “really cool experience” with the moment of silence and national anthem performance.
“The game was awesome,” Haney said. “The crowd was going crazy. I think it was the best energy we’ve had all season.”
Haney said he thinks it was a “miracle” that AMS won with 35 points. Seventh-grade boys basketball coach Mitch Lumley said it was also the team’s highest-scoring game of the season.
“We brought in a lot more (energy) than any other game,” Lumley said, “and it was kind of cool to see these guys go out there and really play for something that’s bigger than themselves.”
Dick coached numerous sports over 27 years, including football, track and field, and both girls and boys basketball. He attended Hutchinson Community College after graduating from Buhler High School in 1979. Dick later earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education from Kansas State University.
Kelly said Dick’s death was “super surprising.”
“I think we were all in shock when we got the news,” Kelly said, adding that students and teachers at AMS have received emotional support from district counselors as well as local youth ministers over the past week-plus, to cope with Dick’s loss.
“It’s gotten a little easier each day since, but it’s going to take a while to get back to normal,” Kelly said. “There’s definitely going to be a void across our whole school for the remainder of the year.”
Kelly said retired USD 383 teacher John Walters is “helping out” with Dick’s classes until a long-term substitute can be found.
The Anthony Middle School Booster Club is offering student-designed memorial t-shirts for sale that commemorate Dick’s legacy as a USD 383 educator. The shirts are $15 and can be ordered at www.companycasuals.com/AMS/start.jsp.
The deadline to order a t-shirt is Monday. The shirts will be delivered to AMS students on March 8, and will be available for non-students to pick up from the AMS front office on March 9. A portion of the sales will be donated to the Manhattan-Ogden Public Schools Foundation in Dick’s memory.