A fallen tree caused by storm damage sits along Anderson Avenue near Keats on Tuesday afternoon. The tree originally fell onto Anderson before a Riley County public works crew was able to move it and get the road back open.
A fallen tree caused by storm damage sits along Anderson Avenue near Keats on Tuesday afternoon. The tree originally fell onto Anderson before a Riley County public works crew was able to move it and get the road back open.
A fallen tree caused by storm damage sits along Anderson Avenue near Keats on Tuesday afternoon. The tree originally fell onto Anderson before a Riley County public works crew was able to move it and get the road back open.
A fallen tree caused by storm damage sits along Anderson Avenue near Keats on Tuesday afternoon. The tree originally fell onto Anderson before a Riley County public works crew was able to move it and get the road back open.
Minimal damage was reported in the Manhattan area following severe weather Tuesday.
Strong winds up to 60 miles per hour knocked down trees north of Keats, along Anderson Ave. and Silver Creek. Another tree fell in front of St. Thomas More Catholic Church on Kimball Ave.
West of Manhattan on Interstate 70, law enforcement officials reported a semi was blown over near Abilene because of the strong winds.
The afternoon threat of severe storms led to the cancellation of after-school activities at Manhattan High School. Some student dismissals were delayed to allow for the hazardous weather to pass.
Tuesday’s storms also brought heavy rain and hail to the Flint Hills region. Hail sizes ranged from penny to quarter-sized in Manhattan, with up to one-inch diameter stones observed near St. George in Wabaunsee County.
Much of the state of Kansas saw rainfall from Tuesday’s storms. As of Wednesday morning, the Kansas Mesonet weather station network indicated 2.1 inches of rain fell in Manhattan in 24 hours. Surrounding areas saw at least an inch of rain as well.
Meteorologists at the National Weather Service office in Topeka are tracking the next round of severe weather possible Thursday afternoon and evening. Scientists at the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla., have much of Kansas placed under a slight risk for thunderstorms Thursday, as they track an active weather pattern over the Plains.