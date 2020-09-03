With the longer Labor Day weekend just ahead, people may be itching to do something, anything, to get out of the house amid the coronavirus pandemic.
AAA Kansas recently reported it has seen more people traveling by car, as opposed to other transportation methods, and travelers are opting to go to outdoor spaces such as national parks, lakes and mountain areas.
However, just because someone may be growing tired of the routine of quarantine life, public health officials said it doesn’t mean they should ease up on COVID-19 precautions.
“Travel increases your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says under its travel guidelines. “Staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.”
Riley County Health Department director Julie Gibbs said she understands how difficult the last few months have been for everyone.
“Labor Day weekend usually represents a time to relax and have fun with family and friends, but please remember that the actions you take now will have an impact on the health of the entire community,” she said.
In any situation, people should continue to keep at least a 6-foot distance from those outside their own household, wear a face covering while indoors or outdoors when physical distancing cannot be maintained, and practice frequent hand and personal hygiene.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s most recent travel-related quarantine guidelines do not list specific states to avoid, but large gatherings are not recommended.
It is mandating 14-day home quarantines for Kansans who have traveled to or from Aruba on or after Aug. 27; traveled to or attended an out-of-state mass gathering or event with more than 500 people on or after Aug. 11; traveled to countries with a CDC Level 3 Travel Health Notice and restrictions on entry into the U.S.; or traveled on a cruise ship on or after March 15.
If you still want to get away without straying too far from home, consider a hike through the Flint Hills or fishing at area lakes.
While Tuttle Creek State Park’s utility camping sites and cabins have been reserved, it still has plenty of primitive space open for those wanting to unplug away from others.