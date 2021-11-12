Veterans Day is important to a lot of people, but for those who have served in the military, it has a special place in their hearts.
“It’s a continuation of the celebration of all the ones that have gone before us and a reminder that everything isn’t free,” said Gene Barnes, a military veteran. “Everything in this country that we have is because of the loyal patriots that were before us and fought for us to be able to have this lifestyle.”
The theme of Thursday’s Veterans Day celebration in Manhattan was “30 Years After the Storm,” to give special thanks to the veterans who served during Operation Desert Storm in 1991.
Barnes, a service member with the 101st Support Battalion during Desert Storm, said the purpose of the Gulf War was liberating the citizens of Kuwait from invading Iraq forces.
Barnes spent around five and a half months in Kuwait. “I did repairs on the TOW missile system that is attached to the Bradley Fighting Vehicle,” he said.
Barnes started his military career in Montgomery, Alabama, and completed his basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. Barnes joined the military because, at the time, it offered him a better life.
“My family, you know, grandfathers, uncles, father, cousins have all served in every branch of the military,” Barnes said, “and as a patriotic American, I felt it was my time to serve.”
During his time overseas, Barnes learned a lot about culture, which he said “opened my eyes to more of what I wasn’t seeing America.”
“Just the sheer differences in what we can do for free and what we can get for free,” he said. “Just the opportunities that we are provided here in this country, no matter what your political divide is, is far greater than a lot of other countries even have.”
Barnes is one of hundreds who attended Veterans Day events in Manhattan put together by the Flint Hills Veterans Coalition. In addition to the traditional events — breakfast, a parade and a ceremony at City Hall — the coalition added VetFest this year. The City Park event had food vendors, inflatable bounce houses for children and informational tables about the military.
Fellow veteran Antonio Pipkin said he enjoyed the day and seeing the support from the community. He said he hasn’t missed a Veterans Day parade since he moved to the area 12 years ago.
Pipkin said he initially went to support his children, who participated as students.
“But it just became a tradition after that,” he said. “I mean, I don’t miss a year, and I really love seeing the young ones because it makes me think about my children at that age.”
Pipkin, originally from Washington, D.C., joined the military in 1999, completing his basic training at Fort Drum in New York.
While in New York, Pipkin responded to the September 11 attacks. He also spent time in Afghanistan and Okinawa, Japan.
Pipkin finished his military career in Fort Bragg in North Carolina, where he took medical retirement after suffering multiple injuries.
After Pipkin finished his second bachelor’s degree at K-State, he began working with the K-State veteran affairs office.
“We do a lot of advocacy for veterans, mostly for the university, but also the surrounding areas,” said Pipkin. “We do a lot of sponsorships. For instance, we host the Fort Riley Day football game. We’re responsible for the care of the individuals who participate from Fort Riley.”
Pipkin enjoys every aspect of the day. “I keep saying, ‘This is my favorite part, no, this is my favorite part,’” Pipkin said. “Whether it’s the introduction of the colors or the honor guards coming through or the band, I love everything about it.”