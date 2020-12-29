A Milford woman apparently spent several hours trapped in her vehicle before emergency responders discovered her Monday morning north of Manhattan.
Riley County police responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Tuttle Creek Boulevard and North 48th Street at about 7:31 a.m. but according to a Kansas Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.
The report said Alyssa Johnson, 21, of Milford was driving east on U.S. Highway 24, about 2 1/2 miles west of Seth Child Road, in a 2004 Ford Explorer when she took a turn too quickly. The vehicle crossed the center line and entered the north ditch, causing the vehicle to roll, the report said.
Emergency responders flew Johnson via helicopter to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka for treatment of suspected serious injuries.
The report said Johnson was not wearing a seat belt at the time.