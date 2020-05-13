There are two opportunities that Manhattan High seniors Will Bannister and Allen Zhang plan to talk about during their commencement speeches.
The first is better described as the bundle of lost opportunities the seniors missed out on at the end of their high school careers. The pandemic cut their semesters short, and while some groups of friends have kept in touch, there’s no telling when or if they’ll see and talk to some of their hallway buddies again.
The second, though, is the opportunity to forge resiliency, hope and determination in this crucible of a situation to come out as a better, stronger generation for the nation.
Bannister and Zhang will be Manhattan High’s class of 2020 co-valedictorians, having been voted to the spots by their peers. They will both give commencement speeches at a graduation ceremony tentatively planned for this summer.
“I was really honored and humbled to have this opportunity,” Zhang said. “I feel lucky to be able to do this.”
Zhang, who plans to attend Duke University to major in engineering, said he’s started working on his speech, and he hopes people will get some semblance of normalcy from it.
“Since we’re in such unprecedented times, I think people want something that will feel good and will take us back to when times were normal,” he said. “Obviously, I’m going to address the situation, but my primary goal is to make it feel like the special moment that graduation is.
“I hope everyone can look forward to commencement, as a way to get away from some of our problems and troubles and celebrate what we’ve been looking forward to for so long,” Zhang continued.
Bannister — who will attend K-State and major in finance, economics and political science as part of a pre-law track— said he wants to recognize the special environment his class had in Manhattan-Ogden schools.
“It’s a big lost opportunity we have, but I also think it’s an advantage for our class in how we utilize it,” he said. “I’m going to talk about how it’s different being in USD 383 compared to other school districts. Manhattan just consistently produces such good students, compared to other schools in Kansas.”
He said he and other seniors are glad to still be able to walk at a graduation ceremony, even if it’s not as originally planned.
“I think it matters enough to other people to see this, and I want (to be able to walk at graduation) more for them, because I think it matters more for them than for me,” he said.
Manhattan High is tentatively planning for a summer graduation ceremony, to be held after mid-June but before early August, when graduated students start making their way to colleges. Principal Michael Dorst said the school will announce a date on Monday, once there’s a little bit more certainty about how social distancing restrictions might be relaxed during the summer.
However, if continued social distancing restrictions make it impossible to host graduation on the announced date, the school will simply hold off on a graduation ceremony during summer, Dorst said. That’s to avoid forcing families to adjust travel and celebration plans continuously. In any case, Dorst said MHS is committed to hosting an eventual ceremony, be it later in the fall or in 2021.