A Manhattan High School student has tested positive for the coronavirus.
USD 383 superintendent Marvin Wade sent an email to families on Saturday informing them about the confirmed positive case. This is the first case announced by the district.
Wade said the student attended West Campus classes on Wednesday — the first day of school — as part of A group. In-person classes are split into two different groups as a part of the “hybrid learning” model, which calls for two days per week of in-person classes and three days of online classes.
“We encourage parents to watch and listen for symptoms of COVID in your student,” he said.
Wade said families will receive a call from the Riley County Health Department if their student has been identified as a close contact with the positive case. He said in-person classes will continue as planned for A and B group students this week.