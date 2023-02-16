The Manhattan High School Class of 1972 has established two new scholarships for graduating high school seniors.
Scholarship committee chair and class member Greg Thompson recently announced the formation of two scholarships of $1,500 each.
The committee initially will award the two scholarships to graduating seniors, with plans for additional scholarships as the endowment grows.
Thompson said one scholarship is designated for college-track students, and another is for students pursuing higher education in a professional, trade or technical school. Applications for those scholarships can be submitted online at spiritof72fund.org. The deadline is March 22.
Last May, the Class of ’72 created the Spirit of ’72 Scholarship Fund at its 50-year high school reunion. To date, members of the class have donated $65,000 to the fund.
Thompson said in a statement that his class spirit is about community.
“We’ve kept strong bonds over the years and always cheered each other on, and now we want to cheer on all the new generations at MHS,” Thompson said. “It’s time to give back, and because this fund is endowed, we’ll be able to do that for years and years to come.”
The tax-exempt fund is administered by the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation. It is one of only three funds established by MHS high school classes, and officials said it ranks at the top for the amount of scholarship money awarded.