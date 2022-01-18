Manhattan-area students and adults discussed ways to find common ground as part of Martin Luther King Jr. Day events in the city.
The Manhattan High School Civic Engagement Club on Monday held its Community Conversation in Action forum about civil discourse and democracy at the Manhattan Public Library Monday. Club sponsor and retired USD 383 teacher Lisa Bietau said a mix of about 30 middle and high school students were divided into three groups, with a table of adults making up the fourth group. The groups had discussions about various hypothetical action items as ways to improve civic engagement involving schools.
Other community members joined the discussions via Zoom, including USD 383 board member Karla Hagemeister, Kansas Rep. Sydney Carlin, and officials from U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall’s office. The in-person and virtual guests participated in an online survey broken into three different ideas, or approaches, for the groups to consider while exploring the future of education. The approaches tackled different education philosophies — schools prepare students for the workplace, prepare them to be active and responsible citizens, or help students discover and develop their talents.
Students then ranked their choices for action items, based on what they felt was most important or necessary for the future of schooling. Manhattan High School sophomore Riley Maldonado Franzen said these kinds of events encourage people to communicate with each other beyond a superficial level.
“They have the opportunity to let their opinions evolve over the course of being exposed to other backgrounds and ideas,” Maldonado Franzen said.
Each person used an iPad or laptop to rank their choices. The data from those choices was plotted in real-time on a graph that moderators can track through the website FindCommonground.org. Representatives of the K-State Institute for Civic Discourse and Democracy will tally the data later and use that as a guide for future civic engagement meetings.
Students’ conversations varied across the different groups, depending on the educational approach being discussed. The approach involving preparing students for the workplace brought forth ideas about improving or advancing career and technical courses, as well as the need for classes that teach life skills. MHS freshman Kennedy Crabtree said students could benefit from companies stepping up to provide more opportunities to delve into their respective fields of interest.
“It’d definitely be beneficial to the students who want to do those things,” Crabtree said. “Without that, jobs are going to be like, ‘What’s your experience with this?’ and you’d say, ‘Oh, I don’t have any experience, I just wanted to do it in high school, but the didn’t offer any classes’ … to give at least the bare minimum of experience or learning what different things entail would be good.”
MHS junior Tavia Buffington said she feels a mandatory financial literacy class would be a welcome addition to the curriculum.
“Like, how to pay taxes and stuff like that,” Buffington said. “Stuff that you’re going to need in your life once you leave high school. A lot of kids once they graduate don’t really know how to manage their money and time.”
The group ultimately agreed that more help for underachieving students is needed, either through community outreach programs or other opportunities. Donna Schenck-Hamlin, community partnerships associate with the Institute for Civic Discourse and Democracy, said the entire idea revolves around maintaining a civil dialogue.
“The first principle is to find common ground,” Schenck-Hamlin said. “You’re actually listening for what you have in common, but at the same time you should expect, and you should explore, the different experiences and perceptions that people bring to the table.”