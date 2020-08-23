Larry Myers made the leap from teacher to principal because it allows him interaction with more people.
“Sometimes they call it (going to) the dark side when you go from teaching to administration, but you get to work with so many more people in administration,” said Myers, the new Manhattan High School assistant principal. “You get to work with parents, teachers and students.”
As much as he enjoys it, making the switch hadn’t been an easy decision after 27 years in the classroom, he said. He started out going through a teacher leadership program because he wanted to do more in the building where he taught in Concordia. When the opportunity to serve as the middle school principal and a junior high athletics director came up, he had to give it a try, he said.
“It was a little bit of a difficult decision,” he said. “But in the end, I was very, very happy, and I sometimes wish I would have done it a little bit sooner. I really enjoyed the transition from classroom to be administrator and work with a lot more people instead of just one group at a time.”
The Wakefield native is now assistant principal at Manhattan High School West Campus and in charge of the junior class.
Before going to Concordia, he taught at Anthony Middle School for 13 years, and he did his student teaching at Bluemont Elementary School, followed by stints at Fort Riley Elementary School and Clay Center.
The first step in his return to Manhattan was when his wife, Julie Myers, got a job as a special education teacher at Anthony. Her family is in the area so he and Julie knew they wanted to return eventually.
“It all just kind of fell into place and worked out,” he said. “We love Manhattan and just want to be here — come back at some point — and this was the opportunity we had.”
Whether it’s the classroom or the principal’s office, the force that keeps Myers in working in schools is the children. The reward of the job comes from watching them grow and learn, he said.
“You get to see that from Day 1 when they walk in the building until … you get to see him exit the building, or you see them several years later, and they have a job or they’re going to school or they come up and say ‘hello’ and you can just see how much they’ve grown over that time,” he said. “I think that’s probably one of the most rewarding parts of just being an education in general.”
But that reward also has a flip side.
Not every student will have the same level of success. The challenge is trying to develop a plan for every child to have equal access to education so no one is left out, he said.
“That’s the biggest challenge because everybody comes from different backgrounds, and sometimes it’s good, sometimes it’s bad,” he said. “It’s challenging to get everybody … to the same place. Not everybody wants to take the same path. Finding that right fit for every student is probably the biggest challenge.”
This year COVID-19 hasn’t made the challenge any easier.
The pandemic puts a new level of safety concerns over the challenge of educating children in a safe environment. Now the safety component includes trying to protect everyone in the building from a virus, he said.
He knows this will be a challenging year, he said. But teachers should keep their eyes on the goal of educating children.
“I would tell them to just make sure that you’re engaging the students, and take the time to enjoy every day, even though some days may be more challenging than others,” he said. “Don’t forget to enjoy working with students and working with other teachers and working with the administration. Don’t forget to slow down and don’t just rush through the day, just enjoy it as much as possible.”
As an administrator he will try to remind the teachers of that and support them in any way he can. He said he believes his leadership style falls into the servant type. He tries to help teachers, students, parents and staff with the support they need to be successful.
He looks to Superintendent Marvin Wade’s leadership style as an example.
“He’s asking everyone, ‘What should we do? What’s your input? What’s your feedback about this?’” Myers said.
“That’s the way I’ve always tried to be to, whether it’s as a coach or teacher or anything else, I always try to work with people as much as possible, and get feedback and try to have everybody’s input so we’re doing it together; not just me, telling everybody else.”
The bottom line is about ensuring the students are prepared to move forward in life. That means everyone working together, he said.
“I care a lot about kids,” he said. “I have been doing this for 30 years. (When) I think why am I doing this, especially on those difficult days — it’s because I enjoy working with kids.”