The Manhattan Regional Airport is receiving $2.1 million from phase III of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
Eighty Kansas airports, including Manhattan, will receive funds to help compensate lost revenue since less people are flying because of the coronavirus outbreak. The total amount going to Kansas airports is $53 million with Manhattan receiving the fourth largest amount. Garden City Regional ($17.95 million), Topeka Regional ($16.86 million) and Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport ($11.32 million) are the top three recipients.
“While this can’t replace the usual business of these airports, these grants will work to alleviate the hardships currently felt within the industry,” U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas, said in a release Tuesday.
Manhattan Regional Airport Director Jesse Romo said the airport learned about the funds Tuesday morning. He did not say what the money would be used for.
“There are restrictions for use built into the program,” Romo said in an email to The Mercury. “We’re grateful for the support of getting much needed relief to airports as we struggle with declining enplanements and revenues. There’s much work to do internally to evaluate how best to utilize the funds.”