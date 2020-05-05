Unattended cooking on a stove caused a fire at a home in northwest Manhattan Friday evening.
The Manhattan Fire Department received a report of a building fire at 2716 Kimball Ave. at 5:12 p.m. Friday. The two occupants in the home extinguished the flames with a dry chemical fire extinguisher before firefighters arrived.
The occupants said they were having breathing issues after inhaling smoke and fire extinguisher chemicals, so emergency responders took one to Ascension Via Christi Hospital for further treatment and evaluated the other on scene.
A battalion chief and two apparatus responded to the incident as it was reported as an extinguished fire.
Officials estimated the total loss to the structure as $15,000 and total loss to its contents as $1,000.
The owner of the property is listed as James Schoen of Manhattan.