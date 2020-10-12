Firefighters rescued two pets from a residential fire in northeast Manhattan Saturday and did not report any other injuries.
The Manhattan Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 2411 Brook Lane at 10:58 a.m. Saturday.
Crews found the one-story home showing fire from the garage and the occupants out of the house before they arrived.
When crews searched the home, they rescued two pets, a dog and a cat. The cat was treated on scene for smoke inhalation.
Assistant Chief Mike Kaus said the fire reached a first alarm before crews contained the blaze within 10 minutes.
Officials estimated the total loss to the building and its contents at $85,000. Property records list Brian and Darcy Ruhl as the homeowners.
Kaus said investigators are still determining what may have caused the fire.
A total of 18 firefighters on six fire apparatus responded to the incident.