The Manhattan Fire Department is encouraging residents to safely shoot and dispose of fireworks for the Fourth of July.
Improper disposal has caused several fires in recent years in Manhattan, officials said.
Manhattan allows fireworks to be discharged from 8 a.m. to midnight through July 4, but they cannot be lit in streets, alleys, parks or on public property or shot in the direction of people and vehicles. Residents cannot light aerial luminaries (sky lanterns), bottle rockets and M80s.
“Only discharge fireworks on private property where you have the permission of the owner ... ,” said Ryan Courtright, assistant chief of risk reduction. “Please be respectful to those that live around you and follow ordinances and safe practices.”
Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Lee Norman said people who plan on attending gatherings should remember to keep at least a 6-foot distance from others who are not in the same household and wear face masks.
“If choosing to go to any events or gatherings, please be vigilant with the safety of yourself and your family,” Norman said. “Now is not the time to relax our guard — wear the face mask, practice social distancing — you own your own preparedness.”
In addition, officials said to keep the following tips in mind before using fireworks:
- Discharge them under adult supervision.
- Read labels for instructions.
- Use fireworks in a clear area away from houses, buildings and dry grass.
- Do not ignite fireworks in glass or metal containers.
- Never hold fireworks in your hand when lighting and use a long-handled lighter.
- Keep observers at a safe distance.
- Have a bucket of water, garden hose or fire extinguisher available in the immediate area.
- Soak used fireworks overnight in a bucket of water before throwing them away.