The Manhattan Fire Department did not report any injuries after a fire broke out at a northeast Manhattan apartment Tuesday.
Crews responded to a report of a structure fire at 415 Walters Drive No. 408 at 12:54 p.m. They found a two-story apartment building showing light smoke when they arrived. A Riley County police officer had put out most of the fire with a fire extinguisher, and crews made entry into the apartment, finished extinguishing the flames and aired out the building.
Investigators determined the incident started accidentally because of a cooking fire.
Officials said the residents were displaced because of the amount of damage to the kitchen area, which they estimated was about $3,000.
The building is a 12-unit apartment building in the Brookfield Residences. The owner is listed as Manhattan Housing Investors LLC, and the resident agent is Alan Joseph of Wichita.
A total of 16 firefighters on six fire apparatuses responded to the incident.