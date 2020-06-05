Officials did not report any injuries after firefighters on Thursday extinguished a fire at the Redbud Estates mobile home community.
The Manhattan Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 2500 Farm Bureau Road Lot No. 15 at 6:40 p.m.
Crews discovered a 2006 Skyline mobile home with smoke showing and all the occupants outside. Inside, they found a fire in the kitchen that started from an accidental cooking incident. Firefighters contained the fire within five minutes.
Officials estimated $2,500 in total damage to the structure and its contents. The owner is listed as Robert Hughes of Manhattan.
A total of 16 firefighters and six fire apparatus responded to the scene.