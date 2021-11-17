The Mercy Crystal Gala benefitting Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is being postponed by a year.
Tina Rockhold, senior development director of the Mercy Community Health Foundation, said Wednesday the 2022 charity event that was scheduled for Feb. 5 will now take place in February 2023. Rockhold said she and other foundation officials felt like “overall it would be best to do what our hospital is trying to promote” and postpone the event in an effort to help mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic.
The gala is usually held in-person at the end of February each year. Rockhold said the cancellation of the gala “will have an impact, but not significantly,” on the foundation’s projected finances for 2022. She said the foundation is not currently raising money for any particular projects, and the proceeds from the postponed gala will “support the areas where it’s needed most.”
This year’s charity event, which was called the “Mercy’s No-Gala Gala,” took place online over the last 10 days in February. Rockhold said that event netted about $74,000 total, which she said, “put us in a good place to support hospital programs and equipment needs into this coming year.”
That money went to purchase patient care devices, including four ventilators and high-flow nasal cannulas equipment. The in-person gala in 2020 raised more than $63,000.
Since March 2020, Mercy Community Health Foundation has provided $409,012 for the following hospital needs:
Pandemic-related equipment: $311,700
Infant and pediatric programs: $60,060
Education and training: $20,330
Employee hardship assistance: $12,822
Patient prescription assistance: $4,100
Rockhold said she’s not expecting to achieve the same $74,000 return for the next gala, and that’s okay.
“It’s really more so about what is the right thing to do, versus any financial gain for the foundation,” Rockhold said.
Rockhold said “with all fingers crossed,” she is planning for an in-person gala in 2023.