The Manhattan Mercury and two other Seaton Publishing newspapers in the region took home a number of awards in the annual Kansas Press Association Contest.
The Mercury’s wins this year include two first places, three second places and two third places in Division VII, which includes the state’s biggest newspapers.
First-place winners include sports reporter Sean Collins with “Wamego’s Taylor Beck and how sports saved him” in the sports story category; and photographer Lucas Boland with “Printmaker Mary Gordon” for environmental portrait.
Second-place wins include sports editor Ryan Black with “Fort Hays State stuns KSU men’s team” for sports story; publisher Ned Seaton for sports column writing for three pieces, “Snyder, Klieman,” “Glory Days” and “KSU misery”; and Boland with “Star night, star bright” for photo package.
Third-place winners include crime reporter Savannah Rattanvong for religion story with “Keeping the faith: Local churches share message of hope as they adjust”; and sports writer Tyler Kraft with “The manager: Senior student overcomes the odds” for sports feature.
Results for the Junction City Union, Division V
Investigative story: First Place
Follow the money (an investigation into the spending patterns of the Geary County CVB)
Lydia Kautz
Series: First Place
Hijab incident investigated at high school
Will Ravenstein
General news photo: First Place
Public helps lay veteran to rest
Will Ravenstein
Spot news photo: First Place
Fire departments respond to field fire
Will Ravenstein
General news story: Second Place
Coffee cup incident
Lydia Kautz
Education story: Second Place
Educators help children adjust to online learning
Gail Parsons
General news photo: Second Place
Gunnery M2A1
Will Ravenstein
Sports photo: Second Place
Pitcher
Will Ravenstein
Feature story: Third place
Victory gardens
Lydia Kautz
Results for the Wamego Times, Division III
Education Story: First Place
Teachers get creative with on-line classes
Beth Day
Seniors Story: First Place
Sue Partridge: You’re never too old to act
Penny Wika
Health Story: First Place
Wamego CNAs return from ‘hot spots’
Beth Day
Feature Photo: First Place
Season of Lights
Beth Day
Religion Story: Second Place
Mother Casey: St. Luke’s Episcopal Church
Beth Day
Seniors Story: Second Place
Retired grocer, WWII veteran marks 100th birthday
Beth Day
Best Environmental Story: Second Place
Paddling on the river
Beth Day
Editorial Writing: Third Place
A New Year’s resolution: Civility in Politics; Are we ready to listen? Don’t waste our hard work, get out and vote
Beth Day
Youth Story: Third Place
Wamego youth experience March for Life
Beth Day
Education Story: Third Place
We the people
Beth Day
Health Story: Third Place
Jace Ward: DIPG won’t wait
Beth Day
Sports Feature Story: Third Place
Andrea White runs Boston Marathon ... in Wamego
Cale Prater