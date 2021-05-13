The Manhattan Mercury and two other Seaton Publishing newspapers in the region took home a number of awards in the annual Kansas Press Association Contest.

The Mercury’s wins this year include two first places, three second places and two third places in Division VII, which includes the state’s biggest newspapers.

First-place winners include sports reporter Sean Collins with “Wamego’s Taylor Beck and how sports saved him” in the sports story category; and photographer Lucas Boland with “Printmaker Mary Gordon” for environmental portrait.

Second-place wins include sports editor Ryan Black with “Fort Hays State stuns KSU men’s team” for sports story; publisher Ned Seaton for sports column writing for three pieces, “Snyder, Klieman,” “Glory Days” and “KSU misery”; and Boland with “Star night, star bright” for photo package.

Third-place winners include crime reporter Savannah Rattanvong for religion story with “Keeping the faith: Local churches share message of hope as they adjust”; and sports writer Tyler Kraft with “The manager: Senior student overcomes the odds” for sports feature.

Results for the Junction City Union, Division V

Investigative story: First Place

Follow the money (an investigation into the spending patterns of the Geary County CVB)

Lydia Kautz

Series: First Place

Hijab incident investigated at high school

Will Ravenstein

General news photo: First Place

Public helps lay veteran to rest

Will Ravenstein

Spot news photo: First Place

Fire departments respond to field fire

Will Ravenstein

General news story: Second Place

Coffee cup incident

Lydia Kautz

Education story: Second Place

Educators help children adjust to online learning

Gail Parsons

General news photo: Second Place

Gunnery M2A1

Will Ravenstein

Sports photo: Second Place

Pitcher

Will Ravenstein

Feature story: Third place

Victory gardens

Lydia Kautz

Results for the Wamego Times, Division III

Education Story: First Place

Teachers get creative with on-line classes

Beth Day

Seniors Story: First Place

Sue Partridge: You’re never too old to act

Penny Wika

Health Story: First Place

Wamego CNAs return from ‘hot spots’

Beth Day

Feature Photo: First Place

Season of Lights

Beth Day

Religion Story: Second Place

Mother Casey: St. Luke’s Episcopal Church

Beth Day

Seniors Story: Second Place

Retired grocer, WWII veteran marks 100th birthday

Beth Day

Best Environmental Story: Second Place

Paddling on the river

Beth Day

Editorial Writing: Third Place

A New Year’s resolution: Civility in Politics; Are we ready to listen? Don’t waste our hard work, get out and vote

Beth Day

Youth Story: Third Place

Wamego youth experience March for Life

Beth Day

Education Story: Third Place

We the people

Beth Day

Health Story: Third Place

Jace Ward: DIPG won’t wait

Beth Day

Sports Feature Story: Third Place

Andrea White runs Boston Marathon ... in Wamego

Cale Prater

