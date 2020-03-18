The Manhattan Mercury is closing its office to the public for the time being, in an attempt to help protect public health during the coronavirus pandemic.
Customers who need to address subscription or delivery concerns can call or email our office. We will make arrangements to help in whatever way is best. If necessary, customers can make an appointment to come to the office.
Our marketing representatives will also meet with customers when mutually agreeable, but we will attempt to conduct business in ways consistent with health authorities’ request for “social distancing.”
The Mercury will continue to publish both in print and online. The website is updated frequently as news breaks. Employees who can work remotely are doing so, but we still need employees present to print the newspaper and prepare it for delivery.
Since the coronavirus outbreak, we have instituted regular cleaning and disinfecting regimens and have advised employees of best practices for their personal health.
Here’s helpful contact information.
For subscription or delivery matters: Call 785-776-8808, or email circulation@themercury.com. For advertising: Call 785-776-2200, or email sales@themercury.com. For news matters, call 785-776-2300, or email news@themercury.com. More contact information can be found at our website, www.themercury.com.