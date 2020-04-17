Ken Johnson didn’t take giving up his role as a delivery man for Meals on Wheels lightly.
Johnson grew up during the Great Depression, which has given him perspective when viewing the world’s current state. It’s his natural inclination to help those in need.
“What I enjoy about the job is going in the building and seeing the people I’m delivering meals to,” Johnson said. “That’s been my major project with the Kiwanis Club, helping people deliver food. That’s important to me.”
But Johnson, a World War II and Korean War veteran who turned 93 years old on Thursday, has put a pause on delivering food to older citizens in Manhattan because of concerns over COVID-19.
“My daughter thought at my age that I shouldn’t be taking the risk because at the time, I was still going into the building,” Johnson said. “Once the CDC started telling people to keep 6-foot distance, I didn’t understand how you could do that if you’re going up and down an elevator.”
Johnson isn’t the only driver who has made a the decision to stop driving for Meals on Wheels, a service that provides meals for senior citizens who are home bound. It’s just one of the ways the virus has impacted the program.
Because of the nature of the virus, the program has had to use an overabundance of caution in order to prevent the spread of the virus in Manhattan’s elderly population. That includes both the people it serves and the people who volunteer for Meals on Wheels.
Prior to the virus, many of the program’s drivers were older themselves, according to Margaret Abbott, who coordinates the meal services for the Riley County Seniors’ Service Center.
“There are some drivers in their 90s, and they can’t afford to be out in the open too much,” Abbott said. “Then we had a lot of new ones who came in because they didn’t have work. So we’ve replaced a lot of older drivers with younger, newer drivers.”
The new drivers also have had to alter the program’s normal delivery methods. Now, to help prevent the spread of the virus, delivery drivers wear masks and gloves during the delivery. When they deliver, the drivers will knock on the door, leave the food outside and step back six feet. In the past, a large part of the delivery service included visiting with the recipients in their homes to check in on their wellbeing.
“Normally, it would be more free as far as spending time with people,” Abbott said. “Normally, they’d spend time talking, asking how they feel, things like that.”
Meanwhile, Abbott says delivery requests have increased since the virus started to impact the community as Manhattan’s older population tries to limit its exposure. Meals on Wheels has still been able to provide for all of the requests using an influx of younger drivers who have filled in the gaps.
Abbott believes the service will be able to return to its normal routines once it is confirmed the virus no longer poses a major threat to the community. She hopes many of the older drivers who have had to step away will be able to return.
Johnson plans to be one of them. After all, it’s something he’s grown passionate for in his 20 years of driving.
“When they start doing this again, if my health condition is how it is now, I’d go back,” Johnson said.