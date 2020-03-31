Meadowlark Hills, the largest retirement community in the Manhattan area, issued this statement Tuesday afternoon:
Effective Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 7 a.m. all traffic coming to Meadowlark’s campus will be screened at a newly established check-point station at the Tuttle Creek Boulevard entrance. Meadowlark closed the Kimball Avenue entrance on Thursday, March 19.
While over 360 cases of COVID-19 have been identified as presumptively positive in Kansas, no cases have been suspected at Meadowlark. Much about the virus is still unknown, but it is known that the population the organization serves – older adults with underlying medical conditions – are at the highest risk for the most serious forms of infection associated with this new disease.
“This is a spooky time we’re living in right now,” said Lonnie Baker, CEO. “Our team intends to take every possible precaution to support the safety, health, and wellness of those who call the Meadowlark campus home. Initiating the check-point station is the next step in establishing enhanced security.”
Meadowlark closed the campus to visitors effective at 2 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020. This was, and continues to be, an effort to combat the spread of the disease and protect the health and welfare of residents. “Meadowlark is not accepting any visitors at this time and this includes all areas of our campus,” said Sarah Duggan, Community Relations Director. “We strongly encourage loved ones to communicate with residents in other ways than in-person visits like video chat, telephone, or social media.”